Ankita Lokhande Shares Yet Another Sweet Message For Sushant Singh Rajput; It’s Filled With Hope & Light!

It’s been more than a month since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away but his radiant smile doesn’t make us believe that he’s no more with us. A while ago, ex-girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande shared a heath-wrenching post for him on Instagram and called him ‘Child of God’.

Ankita shared a picture of Diya which is placed next to Jesus Christ.

Now, Ankita Lokhande has yet again shared a beautiful post for Sushant on Instagram and captioned it, “HOPE,PRAYERS AND STRENGTH !!! Keep smiling wherever you are😊”

The Manikarnika actress, Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput dated while working together on a popular daily soap, Pavitra Rishta. Their jodi was one of the most loved on-screen jodis.

Meanwhile, ever since the death of the Dhoni actor, there has been a continuous debate going on Nepotism and people across the country including Sushant’s ex-girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty and his fans are demanding for a CBI investigation on the case.

Ankita Lokhande also went to Patna for a prayers meet at his hometown and met his family. Sushant’s father revealed the same a while ago.

We hope he’s at peace, wherever he is today.

