Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left the entire nation in a state of shock. It’s so hard to believe that the M. S. Dhoni actor was going through so much pain with nothing but a bright smile on his face. Earlier today, the late actor’s family has immersed his ashes in Ganga in Patna and pictures of the same are going viral on the internet.

Sushant Singh Rajput started his career as a television actor and rose to fame with Zee TV’s Pavitra Rishta as Manav opposite Ankita Lokhande.

His untimely death has left the entire industry in shock and people have been protesting ever since to get him justice. Sushant’s family reached Patna to immerse his ashes in Ganga, take a look at the pictures here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sushant’s sister penned a heartfelt note on Facebook last night and wrote, “Mera baby, mera Babu mera Bachcha is not physically present with us anymore and it is ok… I know u were in a lot of pain and I know u were a fighter and u were bravely fighting it.”

She further continued, “Sorry mera Sona… sorry for all the pain u had to go through…if I could I would hav taken all ur pain and given all my happiness to u.”

“Your twinkling eyes taught the world how to dream, ur innocent smile revealed the true purity of ur heart. you will always be loved mera Baby and so so much more….Whereever ur mera baby stay happy….stay fulfilled and know that everyone loved, loves u and will always love you unconditionally,” Shweta added.

She concluded by saying, “All my dear ones…. I know it is testing time… but whenever there is choice…. choose love above hatred, choose kindness and compassion above anger and resentment choose selflessness above selfishness and forgive…. forgive yourself, forgive others and forgive everyone. Everybody is fighting their own battles…. be compassionate to yourself and be compassionate to others and everyone. Let not ur heart close everrrrrr, at any cost!!!!”

We wish nothing but peace for Sushant Singh Rajput’s family and may his soul rest in peace.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!