Sushant Singh Rajput’s Close Friend Rhea Chakraborty Reaches Hospital, WATCH

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has shocked the entire Industry. The actor died by suicide yesterday noon. His body has been kept at Cooper Hospital, Mumbai. Today morning, close friend and producer Ssandip Singh was spotted there. Now, rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been spotted there too.

In pictures that have surfaced online, Rhea could be seen dressed in a white tradition suit. The Jalebi actress has covered her mouth as she makes her way to the hospital. It is also being said that she came with her close family members.

For a long while, Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty were said to be dating each other. They often sparked romance rumours with their social media posts. However, none of them ever confirmed their relationship.

Check out Rhea Chakraborty’s pictures from the hospital below:





Meanwhile, shortly after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the actor’s official team issued a statement urging fans to remember him for his life and work, and appealing everyone to respect his “privacy at this moment of grief”.

“It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life and his work like they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief,” his team said in a statement while officially confirming the news of his death.

On Sunday, it was reported that Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence by his domestic help, who alerted the police.

The actor hailed from Bihar and was educated in Patna and New Delhi, before shifting to Mumbai.

After establishing himself on the small screen with “Pavitra Rishta”, he transitioned to the big screen with film “Kai Po Chhe“. He went on to do projects including “Shuddh Desi Romance“, the biopic “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story“, “Kedarnath” and “Chhichore“, among several others.

Bollywood and social media reacted with shock and disbelief on hearing the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

