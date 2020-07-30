Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Ankita Lokhande SPEAKS, Refuses To Believe Rhea Chakraborty’s Depression Claims

Sushant Singh Rajput case has been witnessing some rapid developments. Minutes ago, we witnessed Rhea Chakraborty breaking her silence on the case. She confessed to living in with the late actor but maintained that he was depressed. However, Ankita Lokhande has a completely different take on this.

Sushant and Ankita first met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta. The couple soon fell in love and were together for over 6 years. Soon after Rajput’s father KK Singh filed an FIR, Lokhande too shared a cryptic post that read, “Truth Wins.” Amidst it all, she has now finally come out in the open and declined the ‘depression’ claims.

In a conversation with Arnab Goswami, Ankita Lokhande began, “Sushant Singh Rajput was not the guy who could commit suicide. We have seen worse situations when we were together. He was a happy-go-lucky guy.”

Just not that, Ankita Lokhande revealed how strong Sushant Singh Rajput was. She shared about the times they were together. “How much ever I know him, he wasn’t a depressed guy. I have not seen a person like Sushant, a guy who used to write his own dreams, he had a diary… He had his 5-year plan — what he wants to do, how he will look, etc. And exactly after 5 years, he had fulfilled them. So, when things like ‘depression’ are used after his name… it is heartbreaking,” she said.

Ankita continued, “He might be upset, anxious, yes, but depression is a big word. Calling someone ‘bipolar’ is a big thing. The Sushant Singh Rajput that I know — Main is cheez ko danke ki chot pe bol sakti hoon ki wo depressed nai tha. He came from a small town. He established himself on his own. He has taught me so many things, he taught me acting. Kisi ko pata bhi hai Sushant kaun aur kya tha? Everyone is writing their own portrayal of how ‘depressed’ he was, it hurts reading all of this.”

Ankita Lokhande also mentioned how Sushant Singh Rajput has been an inspiration for many, including herself. And that’s how his ex-girlfriend would want him to be remembered.

“He found happiness in small things. Wanted to do farming, I know this for sure… he told me agar kuch nai hua to main apni short film bana lunga. He was not a depressed guy, not at all. I don’t know what the situation was… but I will keep repeating this. I don’t want people to remember him as a depressed guy, he was a hero. He was an inspiration,” concluded Ankita Lokhande.

