Rhea Chakraborty FINALLY Speaks Up On The Accused Allegations By Sushant Singh Rajput’s Father

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, by committing suicide and since then many people have been speculating about the reason behind his untimely demise. Yesterday the late actor’s father Krishna Kishor Singh filed an FIR against actress and SSR’s alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

The fans of Chhichhore actor have been asking for a CBI investigation in the case. Now on to the latest developments, Rhea Chakraborty has finally reacted to the allegations imposed by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father and has sent a plea to the Supreme Court.

A report by Times Now stated that “She has been falsely implicated by Sushant Singh’s father and she has no role in Sushant’s death”.

The channel further reported that Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty were staying in a live-in relationship for a year and Rhea temporarily moved out on June 8, 2020, and was then staying at her Mumbai residence. Further, the report stated that Sushant was suffering from depression and was on anti-depressants.

After Sushant’s father filed an FIR against Rhea in Bihar, a team of four-policemen has arrived yesterday and is talking to Mumbai Police and coordinating with them on the case.

According to the plea submitted to the supreme court, Rhea has reportedly revealed that she is nowhere responsible for the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The Jalebi actress apparently has a problem with Bihar Police taking up the case and asked the government to not change the jurisdiction where the suicide was committed. In simple terms, Chakraborty didn’t want her case transferred to Bihar Police.

Rhea also mentioned that she’s going through a deep trauma currently which has multiplied further due to the media sensitivity of the case.

