Sushant Singh Rajput Carried Sara Ali Khan On His Back In Kedarnath & Never Said No For Retakes, Recalls Abhishek Kapoor

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, who had launched late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Bollywood with his 2013 release “Kai Po Che”, has revealed that even though Sushant was facing trouble while shooting in the cold for his 2018 release, “Kedarnath”, he never threw tantrums.

Abhishek recalled how the actor would carry co-star Sara Ali Khan on his back, as per requirement of the script, despite the conditions, but he never said no if the director asked for a retake, reports timesofindia.com.

“Kedarnath” had launched Sara Ali Khan in Bollywood.

Earlier, Abhishek stated that the actor was a troubled man who was systematically dismantled by the industry.

He also talked about Sushant’s interest in astrophysics and quantum physics and said that the late actor was brilliant.

Sushant was found hanging at his Mumbai home on June 14. He was 34.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!