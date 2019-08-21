Sunny Leone Shares Her Stylish ‘Pretty Woman’ Moment Picture

Bollywood star Sunny Leone has shared a “pretty woman moment” in a monochrome picture of herself on social media. She took to Instagram to share the black-and-white image, taken by her husband Daniel Weber.

In the picture, Sunny looks stunning in a polka dotted dress.

View this post on Instagram “Pretty Woman” moment hehe Photo by @dirrty99 A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Aug 19, 2019 at 7:26pm PDT

“‘Pretty Woman’ moment hehe,” she captioned the image.

On the work front, Sunny, is currently seen judging the youth-based reality show, “Splitsvilla 12”. The 38-year-old also has a horror-comedy coming up, titled “Coca Cola”.

She will also be seen in the Malyalam film “Rangeela“ and in the Tamil film “Veeramadevi“.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!