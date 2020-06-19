Sunny Leone took time out to soak in some California sun and breathe fresh air.

Sunny Leone, who is currently in the US, took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself sporting a beautiful powder coloured summer dress. The picture seems to have been taken on her terrace.

“Nothing beats the California sun and fresh air!” she captioned the image.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On Wednesday, Sunny Leone had shared a video of herself working out in the gym. She has been picking her own vegetables from a farm and visiting an animal learning centre, where she was seen feeding a giraffe.

Sunny and her family flew away to the US in May amid the COVID-19 outbreak. She felt they would be safer in America than in India during the pandemic.

Sunny will next be seen in “Veeramadevi” and “Koka Kola”.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!