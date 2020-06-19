Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has brought a storm on social media. After the talented and handsome actor died of suicide, the blame is being put on film fraternity for not coming in his support in a difficult time. Amidst all this, the suicide case of late actress Jiah Khan and its link with Sooraj Pancholi, has also become a topic of discussion.

Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Amin recently posted a video in which she bashed Salman Khan for trying to stop the interrogation of Sooraj Pancholi.

In the video, she said, “He had called me down from London, said please come we have found some incriminating evidence. I land up over there, he says, ‘Oh, by the way, Salman Khan called me up, he calls me every day and he says he has invested a lot of money, please don’t harass the boy, please don’t interrogate him (Sooraj Pancholi), don’t touch him. So what can we do madam?”

Now Sooraj Pancholi’s sister has replied to Rabia and has given a strong answer. Commenting on the video of Rabia, she wrote, “Rabia stop spreading hate and lies. You know that you have been lying about Sooraj throughout and stop trying to drag Salman khans name to gain attention. Rabia a lot of people are aware that you are just trying to ruin Sooraj’s life. You very well k ow your daughter has been depressed since early teenage days. Your guilt of not being there for her is killing you that’s why u want to torture Sooraj so that u break his esteem. It’s very evident.”

“You have been lying for 8 years that’s why the case hasn’t gone forward. Even if god come to your rescue(which he never will, your karma will be so bad life will hit you so hard, I am patiently waiting for that day), ya so even if God came to your rescue he wouldn’t be able to turn suicide into a murder. Have some shame Rabia, what kind of a human being are you. The truth may take time but it will come out and this will backfire on you. Haven’t u been called out for fraud in the UK court? For doing something similar to another young man, by trying to get him into legal trouble by saying false stories. You were caught there, you will be caught here. God is watching,” Sooraj Pancholi’s sister continued.

What are your thoughts on it?

