Sukriti Kakar & Prakriti Kakar Will Love To Be Flag-Bearers Of New Original Indie Pop Music

Sisters and singers Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar have unveiled their latest non-film song “Kehndi haan kehndi naa”. They say they would love to be the flag-bearers of new original indie pop music.

“The pop scene in the music industry is coming back to life and we would love to be the flag-bearers of new original indie pop music, every now and then coming with songs to entertain and make people dance,” Sukriti told IANS.

Written by Siddhant Kaushal, “Kehndi haan kehndi naa” is sung and composed by Sukriti and Prakriti with music produced by Rishabh Kant.

“It is an extremely special song to both of us because it’s our third song together and also because it’s composed by us,” said Prakriti.

“We are starting our year with it and rightfully setting a pace for the rest of our releases. It’s an urban cool RnB Punjabi song with fun lyrics,” she added.

This song’s video also features actor Arjun Bijlani, who made his music video debut with the VYRL Originals’ track. The video has been directed by Tushar Kalia.

The sisters would like to work across different genres and collaborate with different artistes so that they can make new music all year round.

