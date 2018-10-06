Sui Dhaaga Actor Varun Dhawan: People Took Some Time To Realize That I’m A Good Actor

Actor Varun Dhawan, enjoying success of his recently released Sui Dhaaga, has said that people took some time to realize that he is a good actor.

Varun Dhawan was interacting with media at the success meet of Sui Dhaaga along with his co-actors Anushka Sharma, Raghuveer Yadav, Yamini Das and Sawan Tank on Friday in Mumbai.

Varun has worked in critically acclaimed films such as Badlapur and October. Post-Sui Dhaaga, there is a talk of him becoming a strong contender for National Film Awards for his impressive performance in the film.

Talking about audience’s changing perspective towards him over the years, Varun said, “I don’t know how to react when people talk about my work. My career has been bit funny until now.”

He said when he started off, people would call him a ‘chocolate boy’ and they didn’t talk about his acting. “They would say he is there because of his body. Now, I have entered sixth year of my career, and this year, people have talked about my performances. So, it is very encouraging for me,” he said.

“I always felt that I am a good actor, but I think it took some time for people to realize that. I am genuinely thankful to the audience because that’s what matters to me,” said the actor.

‘Sui Dhaaga‘ is based on ‘Make in India’ campaign launched by the government in 2014, which was aimed at promoting the country’s indigenous industries.

Since its release, ‘Sui Dhaaga‘ has managed to collect Rs.62.50 crore in India and has crossed Rs 100 crore figure combining domestic and international markets.

On the success of ‘Sui Dhaaga‘, Varun said, “It’s a mixture of content and commerce. So, it feels really nice when a common man appreciate your performance. This film is a tribute to a common man.”

Varun Dhawan will be seen in Dharma Productions ‘Kalank‘ along with Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles.

It is scheduled to release on April 19 next year.