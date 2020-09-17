Suhana Khan Is Missing Her Girlfriends, Shares A STUNNING Picture!

Shah Rukh Khan daughter, Suhana Khan, is winning our hearts with her latest images on Instagram. The star kid, shared a throwback picture with her friends from her school days at Ardingly College in the UK. Read on to know what she had to say to them with this picture.

Suhana joined New York University (NYU) in 2019 and is studing filmmaking there. She flew back to Mumbai earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Suhana Khan shared a picture on Instagram, saying she misses her friends. She captioned it, “missing”. The sun-kissed picture looks absolutely stunning.

In the image, Suhana looks stunning in a black ensemble. She completes her look with minimal make-up and pinkish lips. She is seated with two friends.

The post receives over a lakh likes with a heart from actress Alia Bhatt as well. Suhana received a lot of love filled comments on the post as well. Her friends showered the girls with compliments. One friend wrote, “We there are three stunning ladies.” Another comment read, “So stunning all of.”

Recently, Suhana Khan shared a few pictures from the outdoors, where she was snapped sitting on large rocks. She captioned that image, “Island girl”

During her stay at home in the city, Suhana Khan is busy with quarantine filming. She has glimpses of her work-from-home projects on Instagram.

Suhana Khan, who aspires to become an actress, has featured in a short film The Grey Part Of Blue. This film was part of her school project from when she was studying films at Ardingly College. Upon it’s release on YouTube last year, Suhana received many compliments for her acting skills. As per a report, Shah Rukh Khan has said that Suhana can only take up acting as a career after finishing her studies.

