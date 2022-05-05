Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai says that he’s finished writing the script of his next project, titled ‘Salakhe’.

Without giving away too many details about the cast of the film, Ghai said, “It is an exciting action-packed drama revolving in a prison and is due to go on floors soon under Mukta Arts banner.”

Subhash Ghai added, “I am stoked about ‘Salakhe’ and hope that the movie receives just as much love as my work so far.”

The filmmaker Subhash Ghai’s last release was ’36 Farmhouse’ which completed 100 days today and it released on Zee5.

Earlier while talking about debuting as a music composer at the age of 76 with his movie ’36 Farmhouse’, the filmmaker said, “When I was finalising the story of the film (’36 Farmhouse’), I thought that I should create a song for it too. So, I took some help from the students of Whistling Woods International and created two songs from scratch. The idea was to see if I could also be a music composer. As artistes, I feel we should always grow, and see what we can do with our capabilities,”

Subhash Ghai added, “Hence, this was my attempt at rediscovering myself as a music composer. When the songs come out, you all will be able to tell me how I fared.”

