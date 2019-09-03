Model-actress Bruna Abdullah has welcomed her first child, a daughter. She has named her newborn, Isabella.

Bruna on Sunday shared a photograph of her bundle of joy with the world on Instagram. In the image, her daughter is seen cutely sleeping in her cradle.

'Subah Hone Na De' Girl Bruna Abdullah Blessed With A Baby Girl, Shares First Pic
The picture reads: “Hello my name is Isabella. August 31.”

She wrote alongside the image: “I am so proud and excited to introduce the newest member of our family, Isabella. She was born on the August 31 in Mumbai!”

Bruna also shared that the mother-daughter duo are doing well.

“We are doing great! I can’t stop drooling over her,” she added.

Bruna had reportedly tied the knot with her longtime beau Allan Frase in May, this year.

