‘Subah Hone Na De’ Girl Bruna Abdullah Blessed With A Baby Girl, Shares First Pic

Model-actress Bruna Abdullah has welcomed her first child, a daughter. She has named her newborn, Isabella.

Bruna on Sunday shared a photograph of her bundle of joy with the world on Instagram. In the image, her daughter is seen cutely sleeping in her cradle.

The picture reads: “Hello my name is Isabella. August 31.”

She wrote alongside the image: “I am so proud and excited to introduce the newest member of our family, Isabella. She was born on the August 31 in Mumbai!”

Bruna also shared that the mother-daughter duo are doing well.

“We are doing great! I can’t stop drooling over her,” she added.

Bruna had reportedly tied the knot with her longtime beau Allan Frase in May, this year.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!