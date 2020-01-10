Students’ Union In Bhopal Distributes Free Tickets Of Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak & BJP Workers Do The Same For Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji

It’s Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan’s Tanhaji VS Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak at the box office and the results emerging are interesting. They both have a different set of audience and both can emerge as a winner from this battle. Deepika’s visit to JNU thought stirred a controversy, Tanhaji also has opened up to a great response from the audience.

Word of mouth for Tanhaji will lead the battle and help the film to see a great push over the weekend. Now, in this, we’ve people with divided mindsets. A section of people wants to boycott Chhapaak and promote Tanhaji for the reasons best known to them. Then there are people booking an entire cinema hall to support Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak.

The news now coming in is that a union of students in Bhopal is distributing free tickets of Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak. On the other hand, BJP workers are doing the same thing for Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji.

Earlier today, news agency ANI tweeted, “Bhopal: National Students’ Union of India(NSUI) workers distribute free tickets to #Chhapaak movie and BJP workers distribute free tickets to #Tanhaji movie. #MadhyaPradesh”

Bhopal: National Students' Union of India(NSUI) workers distribute free tickets to #Chhapaak movie and BJP workers distribute free tickets to #Tanhaji movie. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/5OWXqDdPqd — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2020

Deepika’s JNU visit was construed by many as a publicity stunt, and clamour to boycott her new film has been trending online, although a large section of social media has also hailed her gesture.

This was the second controversy that had erupted about Chhapaak within the span of a single day. Earlier on Wednesday, social media and Whatsapp were flooded with the rumour that the name of the real-life acid attacker was changed from Bashir to Rajesh in the film, in order to protect the culprit’s religious identity. However, pre-release screenings on Wednesday revealed the name of Nadeem has been changed to Bashir.

On the other hand, based on the life of brave Maratha leader Tanaji Malusare, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior stars Ajay Devgn in the title role also stars Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar and Luke Kenny in key roles. The film directed by Om Raut hit theatres on January 10. It is produced by Ajay Devgn’s ADF and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

