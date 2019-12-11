Street Dancer 3D: Remo D’Souza & Sushant Pujari & Others Drive The Crowd Crazy With Their Performance

Sushant Pujari who is all set for his upcoming release, recently visited a college festival along with his Street Dancer 3D director Remo D’Souza and the team.

The actor and the director had a blast as they performed on the stage which went ahead to receive immense hooting and cheering from all the students out there.

From live performances of their unbeatable dance moves to interacting with fans, Sushant and team Street Dancer 3D Left no stone unturned in promoting the film.

The team performed on Dub step music and the audience couldn’t stop themselves from grooving to their tunes.

We are the sound of the streets. The trailer drops 18 th December we are coming #StreetDancer3D pic.twitter.com/mlLOJbhaZH — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) December 10, 2019

Street Dancer 3D happens to be Sushant’s fourth film with Remo D’Souza and the actor is all geared up for his upcoming dance franchise.

Not only Street Dancer, Sushant has another release on the same day as Street Dancer which also marks his south debut with a film titled Chase.

