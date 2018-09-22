Stree Producer Dinesh Vijan: Not All The Bollywood Films Can Be Released In China

Bollywood producer Dinesh Vijan, who is riding high on the success of Stree has said all Hindi films cannot be released in China due to censorship.

Dinesh believes with the success of some films like Hindi Medium, Secret Superstar, Dangal, which were released in China, the country is becoming one of the fast-growing markets for Bollywood cinema.

The producer said this during a panel discussion at the Jagran Cinema Summit on Friday evening.

He was asked if China is a great opportunity for Bollywood for business.

“Though not all the Bollywood films can be released there, a certain aspect of their culture is similar to ours and the connection is there. A horror film cannot be released there, a film where a guy wearing a turban cannot be released there,” he said.

“We released Hindi Medium there last year. The film did a business of more than Rs 220 crores. It worked because of the language barrier issue… a kid struggling to get an admission in school… such issues were relatable. They like emotional films,” explained the producer whose latest film Stree fared well in the box office.

Dinesh, who is currently busy making a film Made In China, and have a plan for a sequel of Hindi Medium, mentioned: “We will release these films in China as well.”