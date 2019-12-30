Still Looking For That Perfect New Year’s Party Outfit? Steal Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Falguni Shane Peacock Pink Dress & Make Heads turn

2020 seems jam-packed for dazzling Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh and her fans are pretty excited to see her on the big screen again. The actress recently revealed her upcoming projects and received a lot of praise for her last outing – Thugs Of Hindostan as well. In the meantime, the actress is sharing a lot of pictures on her social media to keep her fans updated about her life. This time around she chose to awe her fans once again with her latest social media post in a pink dress.

And now that New year is just around the corner, we thought you could some inspiration from her and can opt for a dress just like Fatima Sana Shaikh’s for a party.

Fatima wore a light pink coloured dress by Falguni Shane Peacock India, in which she looks acutely pretty with her hair on point that were styled in layers and curves in the end. She made sure that her look is accomplished without any accessories.

Her smile and innocence were the best-suited accessories she wore. Pink tinted lips played the focal point of the picture. As a whole, she aced her simple go-to look gracefully and we think that it is a perfect fit for a casual party where you just want to dance.

In the hush-rush to look the best, Fatema Sana Shaikh is a virtuoso to look amazingly well with minimal makeup and accessories. Simplicity is what makes her look different.

On the work front, Fatima Sana Shaikh will be next seen in a horror-comedy Bhoot Police starring Saif Ali Khan and Ali Fazal. She is also a part of Anurag Basu’s directorial Ludo for which she is extremely delightful and excited. the film also stars Rajkummar Rao.

