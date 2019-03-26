Sriram Raghavan Drops A MAJOR Hint Of Working With Shah Rukh Khan!

After backing out of Rakesh Sharma’s biopic Saare Jahaan Se Achcha, ardent fans of Shah Rukh Khan are rooting for his upcoming project. A few days ago, there were rumours stating that the actor might start his work on Don 3 but later it was denied by the makers. Now the latest addition to the list of speculations is the meet of AndhaDhun director Sriram Raghavan and Khan.

A few days ago, it was learnt that SRK is reading multiple scripts but yet to finalise on one and now the meet of Sriram Raghavan and the actor, is sparking the rumours amongst the movie buffs. Putting an end to all the speculations, the filmmaker stated, “I have not pitched a script. I just met him (Shah Ruh Khan). He had liked ‘Andhadhun’ and invited me over. We had a chat. I told him if I have something I’ll definitely come to him. I’ve got his number now and I can always approach him. I would love to see him in my world of cinema but I need to get the right script,” reports DNA.

Now, that’s really a piece of sad news for all the movie buffs who were waiting for the much-awaited collaboration but the director has surely provided a hint of working with him sooner or later. This surely means they will work together when the man finds his right script and who would not want to watch Shah Rukh Khan in the world of Raghavan?

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan explored Dubai’s shopping-cum-entertainment hub City Walk in the quest to solve a riddle during his latest promotional campaign.

In the fifth film of the campaign, Shah Rukh is seen trying to unravel clues that will lead him to a big revelation, which will be made in the sixth film of the series.

