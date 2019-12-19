Sourav Ganguly Requests People To Not Pull His Daughter Sana Ganguly In The CAA Discussion

While everyone has a take on the recent Citizenship Amendment Act, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly’s daughter Sana Ganguly also put out her thoughts and was viral for the same. It is now that father Sourav has come out in her defence and below is everything that happened.

In the wake of agitation that has spread across the country regarding CAA, Sana posted a note on Instagram. While she was being talked about Sourav came to her rescue and wrote on Twitter, “Please keep Sana out of all these issues, this post is not true. She is too young a girl to know about anything in politics,”

Please keep Sana out of all this issues .. this post is not true .. she is too young a girl to know about anything in politics — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) December 18, 2019

Sana on Instagram has shared a snippet from Kushwant Singh’s book End of India. He wrote, “Every fascist regime needs communities and groups it can demonize in order to thrive. It starts with one group or two. But it never ends there. A movement built on hate can only sustain itself by continually creating fear and strife. Those of us today who feel secure because we are not Muslims or Christians are living in a fool’s paradise. The Sangh is already targeting the Leftist historians and Westernized youth.”

“Tomorrow it will turn its hate on women who wear skirts, people who eat meat, drink liquor, watch foreign films, don’t go on annual pilgrimages to temples, use toothpaste instead of danth manjan, prefer allopathic doctors to vaids, kiss or shake hands in greeting instead of shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. No one is safe. We must realize this if we hope to keep India alive,” Sana added.

While there were many who did not support her, there were a few who applauded her for the bold stand.

