Sooryavanshi Director Rohit Shetty Helps Paparazzi Amidst Lockdown, Deposits Money Directly In Their Accounts

Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty has shown his big heart amidst the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic as he has helped paparazzi monetarily.

In this health crisis, they aren’t able to click celebrities and hence Rohit has come ahead to support them by sending money directly to their accounts. The filmmaker is not among the ones who regularly get spotted by the paparazzi and that’s why it’s even more heartening to see him feel for them.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani took to Instagram and informed about the same to his followers. Thanking Rohit for his gesture he wrote, “In hard times the film industry is hit so bad and one man who has come forward and helped the Cine employees with his donation has also now gone an extra mile to help the paps. Our hertfelt gratitiude to #RohtiShetty for supporting the families of paparazzi photographers by directly sending out payments to their bank accounts.

We all wishing #rohitshettypicturez and #Sooryavanshi a roaring success. #rohitshetty 🙏 @itsrohitshetty @rohitshettypicturez #viralbhayani @viralbhayani”

Isn’t that really cool?

On the work front, Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi was slated to release last month but due to Coronavirus wave, it got postponed indefinitely. The film is 4th part of his cop-universe and stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead. The film will also have cameos from Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.

Post Sooryavanshi, Rohit is planning to start Golmaal 5 and Singham 3.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!