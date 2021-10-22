Rohit Shetty’s much-anticipated film Sooryavanshi has got audiences across the country excited to get back to cinemas. The director dropped the first song from the film Aila Re Aillaa, which brought together all the cops from his cop universe.

Singham, Simmba and Sooryvanshi coming together is nothing short of a celebration and they have now broken all the records with this song! Aila Re Aillaa has become the most viewed Hindi Bollywood movie song in 24 hours.

The song has received a whopping 29.72 million views and it is going up by the minute.

It’s been a while since we have been waiting for the mad entertainer Sooryavanshi and the audiences are showering love from across the country. Watch Sooryavanshi with your friends and family at a theatre near you on 5th November.

