Sooraj Pancholi REACTS To False Rumours Around Sushant Singh Rajput's Manager Disha Salian: "Don't Know What She Even Looked Like"

Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicidal death, on each day some shocking theories are coming out. Recently, a social media post went viral stating that Sooraj Pancholi and Salman Khan had a connection with Sushant’s and his ex-manager Disha Salian’s suicide.

For the unversed, just a few days ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide, his ex-manager Disha Salian died after falling from a high rise apartment in Malad. The Twitter post which claims of Sooraj Pancholi’s involvement in the case, states that Disha was pregnant with Sooraj’s baby and Salman Khan wanted to save him.

The post concludes on a point that Sushant Singh Rajput was standing with Disha in her tough times, thus pointing towards pre-planned murders. The tweet was later deleted.

Now, addressing the same theory, Sooraj Pancholi has opened up in a talk with BeyondBollywood. He states, “I don’t even know Disha. I never met her in my life. I only knew about her after her death, and then later Sushant’s death, that too through social media. I’d never interacted, don’t know what she even looked like.”

“People who have nothing to do have written it like a movie script. It looks like a script that has gone wrong. I feel I’ll be wasting my time if I give a statement to something as disgusting, inappropriate, and insensitive as that,” he adds.

Sooraj Pancholi signs off by quoting, “It is inappropriate to talk [like this] about people who are no longer there. Think about the girl’s family, her brother and sister, and what they are going through right now. It is disheartening not because they are writing about me but you are writing this about someone who is not there anymore.”

