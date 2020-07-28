Sonu Sood Helps A Hyderabad Techie Who Lost Her Job Amid COVID-19 & Was Forced To Sell Vegetables

Bollywood and South actor Sonu Sood has been making headlines for all the right reasons. After helping migrant workers and stranded students reach their home, there’s no stopping for the Singh Is Kinng actor from lending a helping hand for those in need amid this tough time due to COVID-19.

Sonu Sood recently learnt about a young Hyderabad techie who lost her job amid COVID-19 and was forced to sell vegetables to meet her daily needs at home.

One of Sonu Sood’s follower’s drove his attention to the matter on Sunday by sharing a video on Twitter along with a caption that read, “Dear @SonuSoodsir, She’s Sharada, techie who recently got fired from @VirtusaCorp Hyd amid Covid crisis. Without giving up, She’s selling vegetables to support her family & surviving. Please see if you could support her in anyways. Hope you’ll revert sir”

Dear @SonuSood sir, She's Sharada, techie who recently got fired from @VirtusaCorp Hyd amid Covid crisis. Without giving up, She's selling vegetables to support her family & surviving. Please see if you could support her in anyways. Hope you'll revert sir https://t.co/fNWvljL3DA — Ritchie Shelson (@ritchieshelson) July 26, 2020

Sonu Sood in reply yesterday tweeted, “My official met her. Interview done. Job letter already sent. Jai hind”

My official met her. Interview done. Job letter already sent. Jai hind 🇮🇳🙏 @PravasiRojgar https://t.co/tqbAwXAcYt — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 27, 2020

In an interview with Times Of India Sharada said, “I have been closely following him, he has been helping people. When he called me, I was both surprised and happy.”

