Sonu Sood Called BJP’s Publicity Tool & Mocked As Mahatma By Shiv Sena Member Sanjay Raut

Sonu Sood’s efforts in helping migrant workers return to their hometown amid lockdown have crowned his as the superhero. But looks like his hard work has not pleased everyone as we thought. Shiv Sena member Sanjay Raut, has mocked Sonu’s initiative and called him Mahatma Sood. He accused him of being BJP’s publicity tool and below is all you need to know.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Thackeray producer Sanjay Raut bashed Sonu Sood for making the government look irresponsible. In his editorial for a famous Marathi newspaper, the Shiva Sena member called him out for helping the migrant workers for his personal intentions.

Writing for Saamna, Sanjay Raut mocked Sonu and called him Mahatma, who will now turn into Mumbai’s celebrity manager. “It is being said that Sonu Sood transported millions of migrant labourers to his home in other states and the Governor of Maharashtra has also praised “Mahatma Sood” for his work,” read his column. (Translated to English from Marathi)

Sanjay Raut said that Sonu’s move is making everything look like the government is not doing anything for its citizens. He further questioned him on how is he getting these buses amid lockdown. Meanwhile, he added that Sonu will soon meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In other news, after evacuating hundreds of migrant workers, Sonu Sood arranged chartered flights for over 170 migrant workers. These included pregnant women, elderly people and kids. What are your thoughts about the same? Do let us know in the comments section below.

