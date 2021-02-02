Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared a romantic throwback picture on her Instagram page on Tuesday. The nostalgic is from the time when her husband Anand Ahuja proposed to her.

Advertisement

The picture is from their 2017 visit to New York and Sonam is smiling ear to ear as Anand plants a kiss on her cheek.

Advertisement

Sonam Kapoor captioned the picture as: “Throwback to a wonderful trip where my beautiful husband @anandahuja proposed to me. #august2017 #newyork #everydayphenomenal.”

Sonam & Anand tied the knot in May 2018 in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently gave a quirky twist to singer and global superstar Rihanna’s popular song Umbrella, and it is all about promoting social distancing.

Sonam posted a couple of pictures on Instagram earlier on Wednesday, and then a video of the same sequence.

Of the two pictures she posted, the first is a close-up, but it is the second that catches your attention. It is a long shot taken on a street. She rests against a convertible dressed in a beige overcoat and grey suit. A hand holds a huge umbrella above her.

“Sorry RiRi, no one can stand under my umbrella… Need to maintain safe distance!” she wrote as caption.

Last seen in The Zoya Factor and more recently in her father Anil Kapoor’s film AK vs AK, Sonam Kapoor is currently shooting for her upcoming film Blind.

Must Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Friend & AD Rishikesh Pawar Arrested By NCB, Accused Of Supplying Drugs To The Late Actor

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube