Actress Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to wish actress Swara Bhaskar a Happy Birthday on Friday.

Sonam posted a couple of pictures from her wedding, where she is posing with Swara. In one of the pictures, the two actresses flaunt the Mehendi on their hands while in the next, Sonam can be seen dressed up as a bride and is accompanied by Swara and her sister Rhea Kapoor.

Calling Swara her “behen” (sister), she wrote: “Dear Behen, we just spoke a day before and I realised that our friendship is a godsend. Sakshi, Bindiya and Chandrika… of every person you’ve essayed, my favourite remains the one you are off-screen. May your voice only amplify with time, love you lots. Happy happy birthday, Swaru. @reallyswara.”

Commenting on the post, Swara wrote: “Love you so much Sonammmmmmm! You are the bestest”, followed by three purple heart emojis.

Sonam and Swara are very close friends and have collaborated on films together as well. They have shared the screen in films such as “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo”, “Raanjhanaa” and “Veere Di Wedding”.

