Love birds Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in 2018 and their wedding became the talk of the town instantly. The couple are spending quality time together in this quarantine period at Anand Ahuja’s residence in New Delhi.

Like everyone who is turning to social media to get rid of boredom, Sonam Kapoor used the Never Have I Ever game filter on Instagram and posted clips of herself answering fan questions. In one of them, she revealed something which will make you admire the couple more.

A fan asked “(Never have I ever)…used someone’s toothbrush without telling them”, Sonam Kapoor replied that she has used her hubby’s toothbrush as she said, “Always. Anand Ahuja’s. I keep using it…He is so annoyed”.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand share a great camaraderie. The chemistry between the two looks like they are still enjoying the Honeymoon period. The 2 keep sharing insights into their marriage life on Instagram.

Later, Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja reacted to her revelation of using his toothbrush as he posted Sonam’s picture along with the caption, ‘….and I buy you so many of them. Still, you keep losing them. How does even someone lose a toothbrush’. This cute banter between them brought a smile on the faces of their fans.

Anand Ahuja comes from a background that is very different to that of Sonam. Anand is an entrepreneur and runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg.

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, alongside Dulquer Salmaan. The actress is yet to announce her upcoming projects as of now.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!