Sonali Bendre Behl Wishes Priyanka Chopra For Her Next Big Step!

Actress Sonali Bendre Behl, who is undergoing treatment for metastatic cancer in New York, attended Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra’s pre-bridal celebrations and wished her love and laughter for her next big step.

Sonali on Thursday evening shared a photograph of herself along with Priyanka and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor.

“It’s always lovely to be part of someone’s special moment and more so when it’s a dear friend. What a fabulous evening Priyanka Chopra! Your bridal shower was filled with so much love and laughter. I wish all that and more for you as you take this next big step. ,” captioned Sonali, who was sporting a red dress and a wig.

She added: “It felt so great and also somewhat strange to wear a bright colour again! Red is the colour of rebirth.”

In the last week of October, Priyanka’s friends and family hosted a bridal shower for the actress ahead of her wedding with pop singer Nick Jonas here.

Priyanka and Nick are reportedly getting married at Rajasthan’s Mehrangarh Fort in December.

The two got engaged in August in a traditional Roka ceremony at her residence in Mumbai.