Actress Sonal Chauhan has shared a stunning picture on Instagram flaunting her hourglass figure in a hot pink and white bikini.

Advertisement

“Choose Happiness…. Today … Tomorrow … Always, ” she wrote alongside the image, which currently has over 277K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Advertisement

Sonal Chauhan made her maiden appearance on screen in Himesh Reshammiya’s 2007 release “Aap Kaa Surroor”. She appeared opposite Emraan Hashmi in “Jannat” a year later. Last year, she appeared in the song “Fursat hai aaj bhi” alongside singer Arjun Kanungo.

Meanwhile, while discovering new activities during the lockdown, actress Sonal Chauhan decided to try her hand at sketching.

Sonal had posted her first sketch, titled “Maa”, on Mother’s Day, dedicating it to all the mothers in the world. Then she decided to sketch something close to her heart: Lord Shiva.

“This is actually the first time I tried my hand at sketching and I never really believed that I had it in me to be able to sketch. I used to see other people’s sketches and always wonder how talented they were and how they did what they did,” Sonal Chauhan told IANS.

“However, in the last one year many a times when I looked at people or objects, and if i saw shadow on them or some kind of reflection I’d wonder that if I were to paint or sketch them, what could I do to differentiate the shadow from the other part, with the use of pencil shading or use of different colours. Or how I could highlight facial features,” she added.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Varun Dhawan To Tiger Shroff, Maldives Fashion Game Of These Hot-Hunks Will Make You Forget The Bikini-Clad Actresses

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube