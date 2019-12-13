Sonakshi Sinha Loves Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s PDA & We’re Totally Rooting For It!

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s love for each other is more than evident from their PDA in public to social media! The couple has often managed to make her hearts melt into puddles of love. And well, guess what! You aren’t the only ones, actress Sonakshi Sinha too is in complete awe of the couple and their PDA.

In a recent fun segment by TOI, Sonakshi Sinha confessed her love for the love that Ranveer and Deepika have for each other. In the segment titled, What’s On Your Mind?’ Sona was asked what does she think of celebrities indulging in social media PDA? To which, she instantly replied, ‘I think it’s cute.’ However, when we further prodded to know who among the celebrity couples is her personal favourite, she quickly added, “I think Ranveer and Deepika are very cute on (social media).’

Well, Sonakshi Sinha has often been very vocal about being in love with the idea of love and hoping to find true love for herself too! Which is why her confession does not come as a surprise to any of us! It was while shooting for their first film together, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, that Ranveer and Deepika fell in love. After being in a relationship for six years, the couple chose to get married last year in Italy, away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi. Their wedding was an intimate affair, attended only by close friends and family members.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha is busy promoting her next Dabangg 3 alongside Salman Khan and Saiee Manjrekar. Ranveer and Deepika, on the other hand, will be reuniting for Kabir Khan’s ’83 that is based on India’s historic cricket world cup win of 1983.

