Sonakshi Sinha Gives A Befitting Reply To Trolls Body-Shaming Her

Sonakshi Sinha is all set for Dabangg 3 with Salman Khan and the fans are already gushing over the trailer. However, the actress has always been vocal about the comments she has been receiving over her weight and work. Recently in a video on Instagram, she decided to give it back to the trolls and has a strong reply.

While busy shooting for her film projects, Sonakshi is also helming a fashion reality show as a judge. For announcing the next challenge on the show, the actress released a video and was seen reading some of the mean comments she has been receiving. She captioned the video as “For years I’ve been trolled because of my weight. I’ve never felt the need to react because I always believed I was #BiggerThanThem… pun intended. But on the next episode of @myntrafashionsuperstar, I asked the contestants to take to social media to talk about something close to their heart, and I want to lead by example.

Is there something you’ve held back for far too long? Share your #BiggerThanThem story with me and start the conversation! You will not be pushed around because you too are #BiggerThanThem!”

In the video, she confessed how she has been trolled for a while now and said, “Let’s talk about the elephant in the room! For years I’ve been trolled because of my weight. I’ve never felt the need to react because I always believed I was #BiggerThanThem… pun intended. But on the next episode of @MyntraFS, I asked the contestants to take to social media.”

She added, “But then I thought that even after shedding 30 kgs, they are still at it? That’s when I said, to hell with them. Because Sonakshi Sinha is here for a reason. I made it as I was and I have nothing to hide! Not my curves, not my weight, not my image. I am not a number on the scale and that’s what makes me bigger than them….”

Meanwhile, Sonakshi starrer Dabangg 3 is set for a release on December 20 and the actress is right now working on Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

