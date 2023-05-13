The real and unapologetic Sonakshi Sinha has taken the OTT world by storm with her debut web series, “Dahaad,” that quickly garnered immense praise from critics and viewers alike soon after its release. Streaming exclusively on Prime Video, this is one stellar performance you just can not miss out on.

Anjali Bhaati, brought to life by Sonakshi Sinha, is a fierce and reliable cop who rides a bullet to work. She embodies sassiness, fearlessness, and determination, with unshakable confidence. Much like Sonakshi’s real life persona, fans loved to see this side of Sonakshi on screen which is both empowering and inspiring. In preparation for the role, Sonakshi went the extra mile, learning to ride a bike, which has now become a daily part of her life, and undergoing dialect coaching to perfect her character’s nuances. The actor also underwent extensive judo training for her role and we have one word for her performance and that is spectacular.

Social media platforms have been buzzing with admiration for Sonakshi Sinha transformation from the girl-next-door in Dabang into this powerful lady cop, who is a force to be reckoned with. Her portrayal of every emotion and effortless acting on the screen is what is worth appreciating. Sonakshi definitely has a permanent place in our heart with her mind blowing acting and Anjali Bhaati is surely a character you will remember for a long time.

Dahaad marks Sonakshi Sinha’s first collaboration with Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films, and she has undoubtedly left a lasting impression on not only her fans and audience but also acclaimed directors Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi.

Sonakshi Sinha roared in the hearts of audiences and critics alike with her powerful performance in debut web-series Dahaad which has stunned the netizens. Just like her other major roles, Sonakshi has undoubtedly left a mark with this remarkable and iconic role.

Dahaad is a mystery thriller web series created by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar and directed by Reema Kagti, Ruchika Oberoi, starring Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah,Vijay Varma in pivotal roles

