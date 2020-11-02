Singer Sona Mohapatra has reacted to the controversial statement that Kerala Congress Chief Mullapally Mamachandran recently made about regarding women.

Advertisement

“We women have lived surrounded by the violence of s*xual intimidation and possible r*pe in our normal day to day lives. Surrounded by its energy everyday! We have learnt to live with it, fight it, yet pursue our dreams, keep our kindness. Slap UR idea of self respect Mr Congress chief,” Sona Mohapatra tweeted from her verified account on Monday.

Advertisement

Sona’s tweet came as a reaction to a news piece that says Ramachandran has allegedly said that that a self-respecting woman would rather prefer to kill herself than publicly accepting that she has been s*xually assaulted.

Recently, Sona Mohapatra also reacted to an allegedly derogatory remark made by actor Mukesh Khanna about women. Khanna has reportedly said that the #MeToo movement began after women started stepping out for work.

Reacting to a news piece talking about Khanna’s remarks, Sona Mohapatra tweeted on Sunday: “yea, cus men never ever molested or assaulted women and children inside homes according to this fellow who is best ignored. Tacky mandhbudhi. The sad truth is there are enough and more such regressive mindsets around us everywhere? We soldier on. Change is slow but is coming.”

Sona Mohapatra on Thursday reacted to the shocking incident of college student Nikita Tomar being shot dead in Haryana.

On the news piece that the murder accused Tausif had been harassing Nikita for months, Sona tweeted from her verified account: “To everyone who keeps asking women to ‘follow due process’, ‘lodge a police complaint’,shames them, please note #NikitaTomar did all that, did it help? Harassment of all kind is something we are supposed to somehow ‘navigate’ in the society we live in? Till we are raped/killed.”

Must Read: Cirkus: Jacqueline Fernandez Says, “Rohit Shetty Is Perhaps The First…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube