Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad Gets A Digital Release In 3 Leading Languages!

After more than 50 successful days of theatrical run, Sohum Shah Starrer Tumbbad gets a digital release. The film has released on Amazon Prime in 3 leading languages of India

Tumbbad which is one of the most visually stunning films made in Bollywood which has released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on the digital platform.

The film clocked 50 successful days at the box office and is running strong at the theatres continuing to win the hearts of the audience. Emerging as a sleeper hit, Tumbbad has carved a place as one of the finest pieces of cinema.

When asked Sohum Shah who is the lead actor and the producer of the film shared his thoughts on the digital release saying, “Its indeed a pleasure and good news for me and entire team of Tumbbad that the film is releasing digitally in three leading Indian languages Hindi, Telugu and Tamil as we have made this film with lot of passion and hard work. I want to thank people for appreciating our work and shower their love for more-than 50 precious days in theaters as still being watched in single screens.”

Despite big banner releases, Tumbbad has maintained its pace at the box office and has been collecting a decent amount in its sixth weekend taking the total collection to 13.48 crores.

Giving glimpses of the ancient Marathi culture, Tumbbad perfectly grabbed the essence of the interiors of Maharashtra in the pre Independence era creating stunning visuals for the audience.

The film created history by being the first Indian film to open the Venice International Film Critic’s Week and continues to win at the box office clocking 50 days at theaters.

Tumbbad is an Eros International and Aanand L Rai’s presentation and a Sohum Shah Films in association with Colour a Yellow Productions. Co-produced by Filmi Väst and Filmgate Films.