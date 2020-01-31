Slumdog Millionaire Actress Rubina Ali’s Father Passes Away

Bringing in a sad news, Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire actress Rubina Ali’s father Rafiq Qureshi passed away post his battle with tuberculosis. He died on January 30 after a prolonged battle with the disease.

According to reports in Mid-Day Rubina who stays away from her father for many years now, will attend her father’s funeral which is scheduled to take place in Bandra today.

For the unversed, Rubina played the child version of Latika (played by Frieda Pinto). The film was based on the life of a kid from the slums of Mumbai and how he become a millionaire over time. It followed his life and the hardship that he goes through. The film went on to win multiple Oscars at the Academy Awards.

Post the film’s success, director Danny Boyle had even formed a Jai Ho trust so that Rubina and her co-stars Azharuddin Mohammed Ismail can get a good education. Rubina was also gifted a house in the city by the trust.

Talking about Danny’s support to Mumbai Mirror, the actress said, “Uncle Danny has been wonderful. He has supported me so much. He paid for my education and came to visit me every year. I’d go to visit him at his hotel and he’d ask me about my life. He has helped me a lot,” she said.

She has also expressed her dream of becoming an actress and how she does not want to live overseas. “I like both Hollywood and Bollywood, but I don’t want to live overseas. I want to stay in Mumbai, so I guess Bollywood will be my future. If I become a successful actress as an adult, I now know to be careful with people. I’m prepared for the fame now. Once you get attention, people appear out of nowhere,” she added.

We pray that Rubina’s father’s soul Rests in peace and our condolences with the family.

