Dhruv, the son of playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, has tested Covid-19 positive. A restaurateur by profession, Dhruv has displayed symptoms of mild cough and cold and is home-quarantined.

“Dhruv was planning to travel abroad, and since there is a rule to get tested for coronavirus before travelling, he went for a voluntary test. He is asymptomatic. He has just a little cold and cough. He has quarantined himself at home and is taking all the precautions. There is nothing to worry,” Abhijeet Bhattacharya told the Indian Express.

Meanwhile, the singer, who is currently in Kolkata, has tested negative. He is currently shooting for an upcoming project in the city.

Other Bollywood actor who have been tested for COVID-19 include Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya is a Bollywood playback singer born who has song more than 6000 songs in over 1000 films. The singer has lent his voice from around 38 years. Some of the songs sung by him include Bole Bole Dil Mera Dole from Shola Aur Shabnam, the title track of Main Khiladi Tu Anari, A Aa E Ee from Raja Babu, Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Mein from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Tan Tana Tan Tan Tara from Judwaa among others.

Some of the other songs Abhijeet Bhattacharya is noted for are Main Koi Aisa Geet and Jaata Hai Tu Kahan from Yes Boss, Main Toh Hu Paagal from Baadshah, I’m The Best from Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and Dilbara from Dhoom.

