Sidharth Malhotra Shares The Most Nostalgic Throwback Pic From His College Days!

Actor Sidharth Malhotra was on a nostalgic trip on Thursday, tweeting a throwback picture from his college days in New Delhi.

In the image, Sidharth can be seen flashing a smile and flexing his muscles while poses for the camera. He wears a blue vest with track pants.

“Throwing it back to the good old college days.. Balancing lectures, rugby practice and gym training … Those unforgettable #DelhiDays! #hometown #TBT #ThrowbackThursday #SidFit,” he wrote while sharing the picture.

On the work front, Sidharth will next be seen in ” Shershaah“, which is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra recipient Vikram Batra.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra, who will soon play Kargil hero Vikram Batra on the big screen, has paid a tribute to the martyr on his 21st death anniversary.

“Salute to the Indian army for their undying service to the nation and To our Kargil hero #VikramBatra who laid down his life today, 21 years ago,” Sidharth tweeted on Tuesday.

Sidharth will bring Batra’s story alive in the film “Shershaah”. The film chronicles the story of Captain Vikram Batra, who sacrificed his life for the country in 1999.

The project is special to Sidharth. “If I had the means then the Vikram Batra film would have been produced by me but because it is made on such a massive scale and I am not well equipped (he is not producing it). Maybe in the future (he will produce films),” the “Student of the Year” actor had earlier told IANS.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!