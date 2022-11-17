Actor Sidharth Malhotra was awarded “Best Actor” for his contribution to Indian cinema at NBT Utsav 2022 on November 15, 2022. Sidharth, dressed elegantly in a black suit, took center stage when he was honored by Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis.

While giving away the award, Mr. Fadnavis spoke about how much he loved Sidharth’s acting and how he is a torchbearer for young talents in Indian cinema. The Deputy Chief Minister agreed with Sidharth that Raatan Lambiyan and Kaala Chashma are his favorites.

Sidharth Malhotra showed his gratitude by sharing a picture with him. He took to Instagram, where he penned a note that said, “Grateful and humbled to receive the ‘NBT Maha Utsav Best Actor Award’ for my contribution towards Hindi Cinema through #Shershaah from our Hon. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. I am extremely thankful to all my fans for being a solid support throughout my journey and for their constant motivation.’

Sidharth Malhotra was overwhelmed and thanked Mumbai, mentioning that Mumbai is a city of dreams. He thanked Mumbai for fulfilling his dreams and turning them into reality. He also said that one could achieve anything in any field of life with complete focus and dedication.

