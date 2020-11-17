Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi turned poet for fans on social media. He has penned a poem he calls Aakhri Panne.

Siddhant posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, the actor is seen sitting at the window sill and reading a book.

Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote: “Mujhe Adhoora hi rehne de…. Suna hai, Pura ho kar Ishq Puraana ho jata hai.” He tagged the post as #MyNotes and #AakhriPanne.

The actor was recently in Goa shooting for filmmaker Shakun Batra’s next, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. The team finished a schedule in the beach state and flew back to Mumbai. They are right now shooting for the Dharma film in the city.

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who rose to fame as MC Sher in the Ranveer Singh-starrer “Gully Boy“, will next be seen in the films “Phone Bhoot” and “Bunty Aur Babli 2.” The latter is a sequel to the 2005 hit and stars Saif Ali khan, Rani Mukerji and Sharvari alongside him.

