Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is going to co-star with top heroines Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif in his upcoming projects. He says he is glad to be living his dream.

Siddhant teams with Deepika in an untitled upcoming film that also stars Ananya Panday. With Katrina Kaif, he shares screen space in the horror comedy “Phone Bhoot“. Ishaan Khatter is part of the project, too.

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who became a household name by playing MC Sher in last year’s “Gully Boy“, also has “Bunty Aur Babli 2” coming up.

“It would be a dream for any newcomer to get the opportunity of working with these beautiful and oh-so-talented leading ladies. I am glad that I am getting to live my dream,” said Siddhant Chaturvedi.

While “Phone Bhoot“, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, is scheduled for a 2021 release. At the same time, the team of “Bunty Aur Babli 2“, which also features Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and debutante Sharvari along with Siddhant Chaturvedi, will resume shooting presently. The film is a sequel to the 2005 hit, “Bunty Aur Babli“.

“Bunty Aur Babli” starred Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji. Even Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did a cameo in the popular song Kajra Re.

