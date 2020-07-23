Amitabh Bachchan On Religious Harmony: "Mazhab Toh Yeh Do Hatheliyaan Batati Hain..."

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a message on religious harmony.

The veteran actor, who is undergoing COVID-19 treatment in a hospital, took to his verified Twitter account on Thursday to post the message.

Amitabh Bachchan shared two photographs of himself, one with folded hands and the other where he stretches his palms in prayer. His tweet read:

“Mazhab toh yeh do hatheliyaan batati hain, jude to ‘puja’ khule toh ‘dua’ kehlaati hain (The two hands describe religion. Whenever they are folded it is called puja and when they are stretched it is called dua),” he tweeted.

Amitabh Bachchan is currently hospitalised at Nanavati hospital with coronavirus infection. The 77-year-old veteran tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11 and was admitted to the suburban hospital. Soon after, his son Abhishek Bachchan too was tested positive and hospitalised. While Jaya Bachchan tested negative Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan too tested positive. Initially kept quarantined at home, Aishwarya and Aaradhya too were later hospitalised.

Reacting to Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet, fans shared their prayers and wishes for a the Kaun Banega Crorepati host’s speedy recovery. Unconfirmed reports claim that the veteran actor is recovering and might be discharged from the hospital soon.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The film released digitally during the lockdown enforced because of the pandemic.

