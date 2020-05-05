Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who became popular playing MC Sher in “Gully Boy“, has shared what his mother told him when it comes to brewing a cup of tea.

Siddhant Chaturvedi took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph that shows him preparing tea. In the photograph, it is written: “Beta, chai peen ka shauk rakhte ho… Toh bartan dhone ka Khayaal saath lekar chalo. (If you like to have tea, then keep in mind about the dishes.)

He captioned the image: “Maa ne kaha tha beta… (Mother said son…)”

On the acting front, Siddhant Chaturvedi will be seen in Yash Raj Films’ Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Karan Johar’s yet untitled film.

In Johar’s film directed by Shakun Batra, Siddhant Chaturvedi will team up with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. The YRF production Bunty Aur Babli 2 casts him opposite debutantSharvari. The film is directed by Varun Sharma.



Apart of Siddhant Chaturvedi, Bunty Aur Bubli 2 also features Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in important roles. The film is a sequel to the 2005 hit “Bunty Aur Babli”, which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in lead roles.

