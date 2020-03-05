Siddhant Chaturvedi Admits To Buy Anything That Shah Rukh Khan Would Endorse, Says Celebrity Faces Influence Consumers Alot

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who has been signed up as brand ambassador of a men’s grooming range, feels celebrity faces truly influence consumers to buy products. Being a fanboy of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, Siddhant says he also did the same in his years of growing up.

“Being a Shah Rukh Khan fan, as a kid, I would go for anything that SRK endorsed. If I saw an ad on TV, I would ask if I could get that (product),” Siddhant told IANS.

On Virat, he added: “Being a huge cricket fan, I felt anything that Virat does, I have to do!”

Now that the actor has become the face of a men’s grooming brand, the subject of his signature style naturally came up. “I believe in finding my own comfort. Those days when everyone found growing beard cool, I wasn’t doing it only because everyone was doing it. I grew a stubble. Holding on to my signature style that defines my personality is important to me rather than following a trend. I am an actor. So, most of the time I am portraying someone on-screen who I am not. If I have to be someone else off camera too, where will I show the real me?” he chuckled with a wink.

Is grooming as important for men as women? “It is important to be well-groomed, especially when you are going out for a date, a professional meeting or attending an occasion. Personally, I am lazy by nature to groom myself every day, but I am an actor and I am in showbiz. That is why I prepare myself to get used to the practice of being presentable at all times,” he replied.

Being signed up to sell products, they say, is the first sign that you’ve arrived as a star. Siddhant is clearly excited selling the grooming range, Ustraa.

“Who would have thought that one day I would become the face of a brand!” he gushed.

Apart from this, he will be seen Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Sharvari. The film also stars Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan in key roles.

