Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan VS Love Aaj Kal 2 VS Malang: A Clash Is On For Valentine’s 2020!

February 14, 2020, a date which has been already booked by two big films i.e. Malang and Love Aaj Kal 2 will also see the release of Ayushmann Khurrana’s recently announced Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

The film which is a sequel to critically acclaimed and commercially successful Shubh Mangal Saavdhan will revolve around the gay romance. The original film had Bhumi Pednekar playing the love interest of Ayushmann and talked about erectile dysfunction.

Ayushmann took to Twitter and released the announcement teaser and made it clear that the film will be a Valentines Day 2020 release.

Shubh Mangal saavdhan ki safalta ke baad, hum la rahe hain,

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Hum mehnat zyada kar lengey

Aap pyar thoda zyada de dijiyega@aanandlrai @cypplofficial @hiteshkewalya @ErosNow#Valentines2020 #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan #SMZS pic.twitter.com/ubYBiCEirr — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) May 9, 2019

Now, this is indeed going to be a bad clash as the effect will be seen on the collections of all three films because all of them target youth.

Love Aaj Kal 2 starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan is the sequel of Imtiaz Ali’s Super Hit romcom Love Aaj Kal. Malang is another big romantic horror film which has a really cool star cast including the names Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan being a sequel of a highly loved film if releases on the same day will surely cut the business of others and will have its own share of loss too.

Till then, let’s wait and watch how things proceed.

Valentines Day has always been a special release period for Bollywood films as it always attracts youth to the cinemas. V Day period in 2017 saw the release of Jolly LLB 2, 2018 had PadMan and Gully Boy released in 2019.

The demand for the day is obviously increasing now as not 1 or 2 but 3 films are targetting the Valentines Day 2020 for release.

