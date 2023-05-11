Shraddha Kapoor Is Too Cute To Handle In Her New Bob Hairstyle!

Ditching her long tresses, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has got a new short hairstyle.

Shraddha took to Instagram, where she showcased her new short bob, which barely reaches her shoulder. The actress is seen dressed in a powder pink top paired with light blue denims.

Shraddha Kapoor captioned the selfie: “Dil chota mat karo, baal karo.”

It is not clear if her new look is for a role in a film as the actress did not share much about it. However, her fans could not stop gushing over her makeover.

One wrote, “Too cute.” Another said, “Beautiful”. “Cute,” said another user.

Looking at the picture, a netizen professed love for the actress by saying: “I love you.”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was recently seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in the movie ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar‘ directed by Luv Ranjan.

She will next be seen in ‘Stree 2’, where she will be seen sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao once again.

