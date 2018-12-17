Shraddha Kapoor gives a shout out to her house help on International Tea Day

Marking the occasion of International Tea Day on last Saturday, Shraddha Kapoor took to her social media and gave a shout out to her house help Sunita who has been treating her with a hot cup of tea since 11 years.

Bollywood’s Stree Shraddha Kapoor is an ardent tea lover and bids away her daily stress with a cup of the beverage.

Shraddha Kapoor has time and again given glimpses of her daily life where in she shares her diet and food giving a testimony of the simple lifestyle the actress prefers.

While the actress often shares images of her breakfast like poha, upma amongst others, Shraddha also gave a virtual tour of her kitchen during Diwali as her house helps cooked the festive delicacies.

On the international tea day again, Shraddha took to social media to share her daily essential for 11 years, tea made by her house help Sunita.

As the actress is currently recovering from Dengue, Shraddha has been on a home cooked diet.

Despite her illness, Shraddha Kapoor has continued her shooting schedule and was seen juggling Saaho in Hyderabad and Chhichhore in Mumbai.

With multiple projects like Saaho, Chhichhore and Saina biopic, Shraddha has intrigued the fans to witness her on-screen again after the success of her recent film Stree.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree recently completed 100 successful days at the box office, continuing to win hearts of the audience.