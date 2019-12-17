SHOCKING! Ranveer Singh Did NOT Want To Play Murad In Gully Boy

Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, was India’s official entry to the 2019 Oscars. However, now as the film runs out of the Oscar race, Ranveer Singh has made a rather shocking revelation during an interview with celebrated film critic, Rajeev Masand.

Speaking at the famed, The Actors Roundtable 2019, Ranveer Singh has revealed that he was infact more interested in playing the character of Moin from Gully Boy that was originally played by Vijay Varma. Speaking during the interview, Ranveer was quoted saying, “Little known fact about Moin’s track in Gully Boy. There is a whole chunk that is not there in the film. I’m sure when Zoya makes the entire package those deleted scenes will be there; they’re cracking. There was a whole track between Moin and Murad that was left out in order to make it more crisp, but credit to Vijay, in whatever he had, he made it so impactful.”

He further went on to express his love for the character of Moin and his desire to play the character saying, “Had Zoya given me the opportunity to choose which character I would like to play, I would defiantly pick Moin. I love that guy.”

For the unversed, Gully Boy featured Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vijay Varma and Siddhant Chaturvedi in pivotal roles. The film revolved around the underground hiphop scene of the county.

