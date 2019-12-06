SHOCKING! Bhumi Pednekar Wants To Date A Married Celebrity, Guess Who?

Bhumi Pednekar is on the ninth could right now as her film Pati Patni Aur Woh has finally hit the theatres and getting a good response from the audience. Starring Kartik Aaryan as the Pati and Ananya Pandey as the Woh, the film has Bhumi playing the role of the Patni. But it looks like she doesn’t mind becoming the ‘Woh’ in someone’s life.

Yes, you read that right. Bhumi has expressed that she would like to date an actor/singer who is already married. Well, before you start guessing, let us tell you it is none other than Priyanka Chopra’s husband and our Jiju – Nick Jonas.

Well, this piece of news surfaced after a video of Bhumi’s old interview went viral recently. In the interview, Bhumi is seen telling Karan Johar that she would like to date PeeCee’s husband Nick Jonas. Bhumi was asked whose boyfriend or husband she would like to date to which she instantly answered, “Nick Jonas. We’ve grown up listening to his songs. He is such a sensation. I think he is very cute.”

She recently even admitted that she stalks Priyanka Chopra on Instagram very religiously. Well, now we know why!

On the work front, Bhumi’s latest release Pati Patni Aur Woh has opened up at the box office on a good note. Bhumi will now be seen in Akshay Kumar’s Durgavati and is also a part of Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht.

