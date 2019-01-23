Shilpa Shetty On The 21 Lakh Loan Controversy: “Had No Involvement In My Father’s Business”

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Wednesday said she has had no involvement in her late father’s business, amid reports that she, her mother and her sister are being dragged to court over a Rs 21 lakh loan taken by Surendra Shetty.

“I have had no involvement in my late father’s business ever and have no knowledge of the financial dealing of the company at all. This gentleman is misleading the media. I knew him in the capacity of our family car mechanic, that’s all,” Shilpa said in a statement.

This has come in response to reports that Parhad Amra, proprietor of an automobile agency, has taken Shilpa, her sister Shamita and their mother Sunanda, to court.

Amra has claimed that in July 2015, he provided financial help to the actress’ father for his business.

“All payments were made through cheques drawn in favour of Surendra’s firm ‘Corgifts’,” Amra said in a media report.

